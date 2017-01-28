Murder suspect in Denham Springs shooting back in Livingston Parish

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say a suspect in a deadly shooting in south Louisiana is back in the parish after being transported from Florida.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Thomas Fefee, 26, arrived in Livingston Parish shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, January 28.

Fefee was transported, under the supervision of Livingston detectives, from Tampa where he was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip. They say he was found and taken in custody in an apartment complex after a standoff lasting several hours.

Authorities say, Fefee shot and killed Corey Graham, 27, during the commission of a robbery in Denham Spring on January 18.

Fefee is being charged with first degree murder and armed robbery. He is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond for the armed robbery.

According East Baton Rouge court records, Fefee also has an ongoing attempted first degree murder trial from March 2015 with his brother. Authorities say he tried to hit five officers with a 2006 Mercedes E350, during a car chase after an attempted traffic stop.

