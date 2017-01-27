State trooper injured by passing driver during traffic stop in Greensburg

A Louisiana State Police trooper was struck by a passing motorist Friday afternoon.

LSP says this is the second incident like this to happen this week, the other being a trooper struck on I-12 W by a driver who was supposedly high on heroin.

The trooper injured, who is from Troop L, is currently in surgery, but is expected to survive and make a full recovery. The driver, Johnnie Lee, 75, of Covington, was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The trooper had just stopped a driver on LA 449 south of LA 37 in St. Helena Parish for a traffic violation. After exiting his marked vehicle, the trooper walked towards the rear of the violator's vehicle. Officials say while he was between his vehicle and the other vehicle, Lee's vehicle approached from the rear and hit the left side of the LSP unit.

The report says Lee's vehicle continued forward and struck the trooper on his right side. He sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. He is expected to be released in the coming days.

The crash remains under investigation.

"The injury that our trooper suffered today was entirely avoidable. Today's crash marks the second time in a week where a trooper has been injured by a passing motorist. The move-over law was designed to protect officers and those who may find themselves on the side of the road. This is a perfect, yet unfortunate example of why drivers must slow down and move over," said LSP Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.