Replacement for LSU library on the horizon?

The Advocate reports LSU's 59-year-old library could soon be torn down.

They say the LSU Board of Supervisors got a sneak peek of a plan, which outlines a redesign of the campus over the next few decades. As part of that plan, Middleton Library, currently in the heart of campus on the quad, would be demolished and replaced with a library southeast of Tiger Stadium.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on that master plan sometime this summer.

