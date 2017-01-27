Special task force offers plan to prevent repetitive budget issues for La.

A new report out gives specific ideas on how Louisiana could fix its consistent budget problems.

The special governmental task force, called the Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy, was created in 2016 during a special session to provide solutions to fix Louisiana's budget. In their 71-page report, the group offers a set of ideas to bring the state out of the current cycle of going into the red every year.

Among the ideas include cutting the state deduction for federal income taxes and getting rid of the corporate deduction for federal taxes.

The full report is below:

