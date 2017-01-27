License of daycare in Gonzales revoked after child safety standards not met

The Louisiana Department of Education has revoked the license of an early learning center in Ascension Parish and terminated its public funding.

The department says the center failed to comply with minimum child safety standards, despite corrective attempts made by the department, and a recent inspection resulted in violations the department says they could not ignore.

The Adventures in Learning child care center, located at 14469 Hwy. 44 in Gonzales, was inspected by the department after a complaint was received saying the center left 12 young children along with someone who was not a staff member back on December 28, 2016. Upon inspection, staff cited the center with 32 violations, including failure to obtain a criminal background check for the individual supervising the children, violation of child-to-staff ratios, and failure to properly train staff on health and safety procedures, such as CPR and pediatric first aid.

"The center acted irresponsibly, putting the lives of children at risk. Such negligence cannot be tolerated, and the department is forced to act in these situations," said State Superintendent of Education John White.

The daycare has been cited for more than 100 violations during its past seven inspection, the department says, including violations for state fire approval, daily attendance records for children, staff, owners, and visitors, supervision, and state central registry. The daycare was given several opportunities to clear its violations by issuing corrective plans, but the department says the center did not comply.

Adventures in Learning is now ineligible for public funding through the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps make daycare more affordable for low-income families. The department has alerted the families whose children attended the center and is working with them to find better alternatives.

The daycare has 15 days to appeal the department's revocation of their license. Providers whose licenses are revoked cannot reapply for two years.

