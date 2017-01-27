LSU vet school to host annual open house

This weekend, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine will open its doors to visitors for an inside look at where students learn to treat animals big and small.

The vet school open house will feature a look at some of the intensive care units, surgery suites, and radiology suites. For the kids, there will be find a teddy bear repair station and the always popular petting zoo.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the LSU campus.

