Baton Rouge activist group has concerns about Trump's pick of education secretary

A group of Baton Rouge area activists says they have many concerns with one of President Donald Trump’s administration picks.

On Friday, January 27, they made that message loud and clear, delivering letters to Senator Bill Cassidy's office. Members say they're against the confirmation of Betsy Devos as education secretary. They say she has a lack of experience dealing with public schools. They also claim she'd like to make all schools private.

“We've compiled these letters just from people who are worried that the quality of their schools, the quality of their children's education will not be what they have become used to and will not be what our students deserve,” said Clare Stagg, a member of the Indivisible Group.

Senator Cassidy spent the day in Washington, D.C. and was not at his office.

