CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of kidnapping live-in girlfriend, leaving 2 young children alone arrested

A fugitive accused of forcing his live-in girlfriend into a vehicle and driving off, leaving their two young children alone at home, has been arrested thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Michael Brumfield, 27, was arrested Friday, January 27 by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, Brumfield and his girlfriend got into an argument on October 14, 2016. They said when the victim walked outside to get something from her vehicle, Brumfield allegedly forced her inside the vehicle and drove off.

Authorities reported Brumfield punched the victim in the face several times as she tried to get away, which she eventually did, but got thrown from the vehicle in the process.

They added Brumfield kept driving, forcing her to hitch hike back home, where their 2-year-old and 2-month-old had been left by themselves. Brumfield is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, child desertion, and domestic abuse battery.

