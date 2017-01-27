Juvenile crashes possibly stolen truck into tree, transported to - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Juvenile crashes possibly stolen truck into tree, transported to hospital in critical condition

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition following a wreck on Greenwell St. Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred Friday, January 27 shortly before 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say a pickup truck, which they believe was stolen from the 2800 block of Mason Ave., struck a tree in the 3000 block of Greenwell St. Traffic homicide was called out to the scene. 

The driver of the pickup, who officials say is a juvenile, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

