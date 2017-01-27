Ferrara unveils new hose at LSU Fire Academy to fight fires from 500 ft. away

Pastor Freddie Rodrigue of Faith Baptist Church in Livonia says the rough winds and rain started around 6 am, before Sunday service, but one of his members was already at the fellowship hall cooking breakfast when she was caught in the eye of the storm.More >>
Pastor Freddie Rodrigue of Faith Baptist Church in Livonia says the rough winds and rain started around 6 am, before Sunday service, but one of his members was already at the fellowship hall cooking breakfast when she was caught in the eye of the storm.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 28More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 28More >>
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is confident that the city will stay peaceful - even with a contentious and historical decision looming.More >>
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is confident that the city will stay peaceful - even with a contentious and historical decision looming.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after she confronted her ex-boyfriend and fired gunshots at his vehicle as he tried to drive away.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after she confronted her ex-boyfriend and fired gunshots at his vehicle as he tried to drive away.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>