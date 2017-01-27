Ferrara unveils new hose at LSU Fire Academy to fight fires from 500 ft. away

Many in the industry are hoping a new piece of firefighting equipment will be the new standard for battling flames.

On Friday, January 27, Ferrara unveiled a pump at the LSU Fire Academy that's been four years in the making. This pump, developed by Ferrara Fire Apparatus and U.S. Fire Pump, will act as a backup water supply when fire departments are battling large fires or during emergency response situations. The pump connects to a water source, such as a lake or pond, then water is fed through several feet of hoses.

Ferrara says this type of water flow is good for fighting fires from a distance. It can shoot water from 500 feet away from a burning building, with a water flow of more than 16,000 gallons per minute.

“This is gonna’ save a lot of lives, but not only that, from firefighting knock down capabilities. So ya’ know, firemen can be away from the fire ‘cause the stream is so far, so just the ability to actually fight a lot of fire,” said Chris Ferrara, president and CEO of Ferrara Fire Apparatus.

The demonstration at LSU featured the new Deluge Monitor Truck, which was connected to a submersible pump unit and mobile pump unit. The submersible pump unit is connected to a water source, and the water is then pumped into the mobile pump, then fed to several hoses connected to the Deluge Monitor Truck.

According to the company, "Ferrara and U.S. Fire Pump have been expanding the limits of horsepower, pumps, and hoses to create high flow firefighting equipment that is being used by refineries and industrial facilities across the world."

Ferrara says this new technology will allow crews to fight fires from a safe distance and reduce injury to firefighters.

“Every firefighter has that potential to meet that day where you got to be that far back or need that much water,” said Ryan Delatte of the St. John Fire Department.

This new pump comes at a price however. The cost is around $900,000.

