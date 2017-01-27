Man arrested after allegedly firing into house with infant inside

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after allegedly firing into a home after attempting to retrieve his 4-month-old infant from the home.

On Friday, January 27, around 2 a.m., Baton Rouge Police officers were dispatched to a home on Apple St. in reference to a man attempting to get inside the home and shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the four victims who were inside the home at the time, who said the man cam to the home and was arguing with one of the victims and attempting to get his 4-month-old child.

One of the victims and the man, later identified as D'ahmad Winfield, 23, got into a physical fight outside when another elderly victim came outside and attempted to help the first victim. Officials say at this point, Winfield threw the elderly victim to the ground.

The report says the two victims were able to flee back inside the home, but Winfield followed them. Once inside, the report says Winfield kicked open an interior door leading into a bedroom, where a third victim and the 4-month-old child were hiding. Officials say the female victim then armed herself with a baseball bat and the three adult victims were able to get Winfield out of the home and lock the door.

It was at this point that Winfield forcefully opened the front door, damaging the door frame and lock. The report states that Winfield then entered the home and began to physically fight the first victim again. The female victim, still armed with the bat, was able to defend herself and her home and force Winfield back outside.

The report states as the victims were leaning against the door holding it closed, they heard Winfield say, "Get the gun!" A short time later, Winfield allegedly fired a single shot through the closed door, then fired into the room where all four victims were present.

Officers arrived on scene to find Winfield hiding in the trunk of an abandoned car. He was arrested without incident. Winfield was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated damage to property

Attempted second degree murder (four counts)

Simple battery

