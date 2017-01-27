Banquet honoring Coach O moved to larger venue due to demand

The Coach O Day banquet, honoring Coach Ed "Bebe" Orgeron, will be held Friday, February 16 at the Larose Civic Center.

The event was rescheduled at this venue to handle the larger than expected crowd. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the civic center, located at 307 E 5th St. in Larose. The event has grown significantly, with the number of sponsor tables doubling and tickets selling quickly. The homecoming celebration for Coach O is attracting hundreds of fans from across the state.

After Coach O requested gumbo, fried shrimp, shrimp etouffe, and white beans and rice at the event, area chefs offered to prepare a meal. A group from Grand Isle is providing fresh, local shrimp.

Sponsor tables for eight people are available for $1,000 each. More than 50 have already been sold. Individual tickets are $50 each.

Special guests invited to attend the event include players and coaches of the 1977 South Lafourche High School State Championship football team to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their win. Bobby Hebert Jr., who was QB for the team, will introduce the special guests. Coach O, who was also a part of that championship team, will have his South Lafourche High School jersey retired at the banquet.

Other special guests invited include former LSU athletes from Lafourche Parish and around the state. They will be introduced by former LSU great, Mike Hillman.

Along with Coach O's family, political celebrities from around the state, along with Hall of Fame football players, will entertain the crowd. Professional football analyst and radio/TV personality, Mike Detillier, will serve as master of ceremonies for the night.

All funds raised, after expenses, will be donated to local charitable and non-profit organizations. Coach O requested that all money raised be given to local causes.

Tickets can be purchased from the Larose Civic Center with cash or check. For reservations, ticket info, or more information, call 985-693-7355.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.