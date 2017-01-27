Woman sentenced to 5 years for driving with .326 BAC while toddler sits in lap

A St. Amant woman has been sentenced to time in prison following driving drunk with her 15-month-old child in her lap.

On August 8, 2016, Katherine Summerfield, 34, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated (3rd offense), with an enhanced penalty for child endangerment. The guilty plea was the result of a plea deal with prosecutors following the initial incident, which occurred on February 29, 2016.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 47021 Hwy. 22 in St. Amant in reference to a disturbance. While en route, deputies were advised that the person causing the disturbance, Summerfield, had left her home drunk with her 15-month-old seated in her lap. Deputies met up with the vehicle matching the description of Summerfield's and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies made contact with the driver, who was identified as Summerfield. A strong smell of alcohol on her breath was detected and deputies observed other signs of extreme intoxication. They also observed her 15-month-old child seated in her lap, unrestrained.

After failing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Summerfield was taken to the Gonzales Police Department, where she submitted to chemical testing. Summerfield's blood alcohol content was determined to be .326 percent. She was then transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was evaluated by doctors due to her dangerous blood alcohol content. Once cleared, she was transported to the Ascension Parish Detention Center, where she was booked accordingly.

The child was released to family members.

On January 23, 2017, Summerfield was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served. One year of said sentence is to be served with no benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

