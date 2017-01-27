Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to using Facebook messenger to contact juvenile

A Pierre Part man has pleaded guilty to using a social networking site to contact a male juvenile.

On January 23, Huey Hue, 54, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a social networking website. This guilty plea was the result of a plea deal with prosecutors following an incident that occurred back on November 26, 2015.

On that date, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a Pierre Part home regarding a convicted sex offender making contact with a male juvenile via Facebook. The suspect was identified as Hue. Deputies were able to obtain messages exchanged between Hue and the juvenile. It was found that Hue has a prior conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile. It should be noted it is illegal for convicted sex offenders to use social networking websites.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hue, who was subsequently arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Officials say Hue admitted to messaging the male juvenile via Facebook messenger.

After entering the guilty plea, a judge ordered that Hue be committed to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for three years at hard labor with credit for time served. The sentence is to be served without the potential for parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

