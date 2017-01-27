Missing Gonzales woman found safe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Missing Gonzales woman found safe

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Amanda Wheat, 34. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office) Amanda Wheat, 34. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has said a woman who was missing from Gonzales has been found safe.

Amanda Wheat, 34, was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, January 26. 

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Wheat was last seen leaving her home on KC Rd. in Gonzales on Thursday, January 19. 

