LSUPD arrests man again for allegedly exposing himself to women on campus

A man arrested less than a year ago on obscenity charges is accused of recently exposing himself on the LSU campus on two different occasions.

The LSU Police Department reported Phillip Cooper, 21, of Bossier City, was arrested Thursday.

According to reports, officers were called out to West Lakeshore Drive near the Lod Cook Alumni Center on Jan. 16, 2017 after two women reported a man exposing himself. The report stated the suspect left before officers arrived.

The report added officers then responded to the area near Hill Memorial Library after another woman filed a similar report on Tuesday. Officers said Cooper, who matched the description of the suspect given by the victim, was seen running from the area and stopped for questioning. According to police, his clothes did not fully match the victim’s description and he was released.

Cooper was arrested on obscenity charges by LSUPD in February 2016 and was scheduled to be in court related to those charges the same day he was arrested on the new charges.

Cooper was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on two counts of obscenity. Jail records show he was released after posting $7,000 bond.

