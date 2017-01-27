Our Lady of the Lake holds groundbreaking ceremony for new ER in north BR

People living in north Baton Rouge will soon have an emergency room in their area.

City leaders broke ground on a new emergency room on Airline Highway at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic on Tuesday. Our Lady of the Lake and the state of Louisiana entered a public-private partnership to fund the $5.5 million project.

Officials say this will save people crucial minutes when they're seriously hurt.

"Heart attack or a stroke or if you have a trauma associated with it, so time does matter,” said Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “Having emergency room services that might be five to 15 minutes closer than what they otherwise might be is going to be lifesaving."

The project is scheduled to finish in October of this year. Health officials said they expect to see 11,000 patients in the first year of operation.

North Baton Rouge was left without an emergency room after the closure of the Earl K. Long hospital and the closure of the emergency room at the Baton Rouge General in Mid City.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharron Weston Broome were among the public officials who attended the groundbreaking event.

The ceremony was held at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic on Airline Highway.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.