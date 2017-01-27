Victim hospitalized after being shot during attempted robbery near hotel on Corporate Blvd.

Police say the victim of an attempted robbery was hospitalized after being shot outside a Baton Rouge hotel.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 1 a.m. on Friday, January 27 outside a hotel located on Corporate Blvd.

The victim reportedly told police that the person who shot him was attempting to rob him. The victim tried to run away, but the alleged suspect began shooting and the victim was struck.

Officials say the victim’s injury was non-life threatening.

A description of the suspect was not provided by police.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

