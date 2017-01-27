Firefighters investigate cause of apartment fire on cold morning

The Red Cross responded to help the families affected by the fire. (Source: WAFB)

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to two other apartments. (Source: WAFB)

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked an apartment fire on a cold Friday morning in south Louisiana.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on North Marque Ann Drive at North Harco Drive just before 8 a.m.Forecasters said the temperature was in the upper 30s around that time.

According to Mark Miles with BRFD, firefighters found smoke billowing out of a back bedroom of an apartment. He added the unit had heavy fire and smoke damage, but the flames were put out before they could spread farther.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control. The dwelling is actually a home divided into three apartments. It was a scary escape for one woman who survived Hurricane Katrina and the August flood.

"God is a good God - that's all I can say," said Daisy Jackson. "He spared me again for a reason. I'm just overwhelmed."

No injuries were reported.

Miles said the other two apartments did get a little smoke damage.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family living in the apartment that caught fire.

