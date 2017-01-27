Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & Maroon 5 to headline 2017 Jazz Fest; See full lineup

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Kings of Leon are among the headliners of the annual fest. Source: Jazz Fest

The lineup for the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was announced on January 27.

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Kings of Leon are among the headliners of the annual fest.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Harry Connick Jr., Usher and the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Alabama Shakes, the Trey Anastasio Band, Nas with The Soul Rebels, Wilco, Darius Rucker, Pattie Labelle, Budy Guy, Elle King, Jonny Lang, Corinne Bonnie Rae, Jon Batist and the Stay Human as well as Leon Bridges are also slated to perform.

Jazz Fest released a video Friday morning announcing

To view the entire lineup, click here.

CLICK HERE for more entertainment news stories

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.