YOUR TURN: Stolen Rocking Chairs

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Michelle Schroll. Schroll left a thank you note for the WAFB news team on Facebook after our coverage of a story that impacted her family.

A thief stole two special memorial rocking chairs from the front porch of Schroll’s sister’s house in Gonzales. Someone who saw our story spotted the chairs and Baton Rouge Police were able to recover them. Schroll is grateful. In her words:

Such a great moment. We could not have made this happen without the help of the fabulous Cheryl Mercedes, her photographer and WAFB for airing the story, the Ascension and Baton Rouge Police departments, all of you amazing people who shared this story and the wonderful Good Samaritan who called Crime Stoppers. Louisiana people are wonderful and join together to help complete strangers. Sure makes my heart happy.

