SU Law Center co-hosts free title-clearing event for flood victims

The Southern University Law Center held a legal aid session called "Flood Proof" for flood victims who were in need of legal advice related to title issues affecting flood-damaged property.

The seminar was free and helped people get the title-clearing process underway for property in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.

Officials said many people are having trouble collecting disaster recovery funds because they can’t prove they own their home after inheriting it from a relative.

Click here for more information

The seminar was hosted in conjunction with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, LSU Law Center, Baton Rouge Bar Association, Baton Rouge Bar Foundation, Louisiana Appleseed, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, American Bar Association's Center for Innovation and Louisiana State Bar Association.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.