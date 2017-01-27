Police: 2 trustees face charges after trying to steal items while helping make flood repairs to police station

Two trustees are facing several charges after trying to steal items from a police department property storage area while they were supposed to be helping with flood repairs, according to officials.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported James Hood, 27, of Holden, and William Scott, 32, of Baton Rouge, were arrested Thursday.

Investigators said the two men were trustees in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and assigned to help repair parts of the Denham Springs Police Department that were damaged by the flood.

They added Hood and Scott made their way to a part of the building with flood damage that was being used to store property.

According to police, the inmates took prescription meds from a purse that had been in the room for 10 years. Police said the pair also found a counterfeit bill.

Authorities said a spoon, a screwdriver, razor blades and prescription medication were found on the two men when they were searched.

The men are charged with theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal carrying of weapons and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said they were able to find the items before they actually made their way into the prison.

DSPD said the arrests were part of a joint effort with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.