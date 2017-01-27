Believers of Baton Rouge host night of worship, unity

The atmosphere during a community rally at the Triple S Food Mart where 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot last July was one of calmness and anxiety.More >>
It's a stop sign that's creating all kinds of jokes and memes on social media, but behind all the laughter is a serious message from Ryan Chavers, who created the Watson Walmart Stop Sign Facebook page.More >>
An officer with the Baker Police Department has been arrested for allegedly withholding details in an investigation about shots that were fired at the Walmart in Baker in April.More >>
Failing infrastructure at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail has prompted local leaders to band together to resolve a problem without taking extreme measures to evacuate the prison.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted former LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 4th pick of the first round.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
