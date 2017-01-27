Believers of Baton Rouge host night of worship, unity

Believers of Baton Rouge hosted a night full of worship, encouraging the community to move past racial divides. The sound of song, prayer, and worship was the sound of barriers of race and class breaking down in Baton Rouge and bonds of togetherness taking shape in its place.

"We've been apart for so long. We've been really two communities and we really need to be one community, one Baton Rouge all working for the same thing," said John Carnahan.

Those is attendance say it is clear something is happening. "God is beginning to really work in this community and I'm praying as we come together that we'll be able to recognize what God is doing and join him," added Booker Baskin.

No matter their place in the community, whether local law enforcement, elected officials, or those who have called this place home for a while, many said they are just ready for change.

"The time is now and I believe that God has ordained this to happen right now," said Baskin.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Raising Cane's River Center Thursday night. The message was one of unity and hope for the city of Baton Rouge. Dallas Pastor Tony Evans spoke before the crowd, saying with everything that has happened in the city last year, now it is time to heal those wounds and start fresh.

"Create a bridge across the various divides that hinder our communities moving forward," said Evans.

It is a message Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said everyone needs to hear, calling the moment a breakthrough. "This is a tremendous event for our community and I believe it is a game changer for our community as well," Weston Broome added.

It is a defining moment that begins in the hearts and minds of everyone who calls this community home. Many people who attended the event said they left optimistic about the future of Baton Rouge and are committed to keeping the positive movement going.

