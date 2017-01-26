Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Central; no injuries reported - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Central; no injuries reported

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Crews with the Central Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire on 7136 Frontier Dr. Thursday night.

According to a Central Fire spokesperson, the fire began around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of the home. The fire then spread into a wall and up to the floor of the second story. 

The fire was placed under control a short time later. No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

