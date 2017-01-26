Trial for former BRPD officers accused of abuse of power involving sex act continues

The trial of three former Baton Rouge Police officers accused of abuse of power related to a sex act that allegedly occurred in a park is now in its second day.

Travis Wheeler, Emerson Jackson, and Isaac Bolden are accused of going up to a man and woman in a car at a BREC park and telling the man to leave and asking the woman to perform a sex act on one of the officers while the two other officers watched.

Thursday's testimony included the man who was with the woman in the car, along with a FBI agent who provided cell phone data.

Wheeler, Jackson, and Bolden have pleaded not guilty. The trial resumes Friday.

