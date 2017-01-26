Travis Etienne verbally commits to Clemson over LSU

Running back Travis Etienne has verbally committed to the Clemson Tigers.

The four-star running back from Jennings High School chose Clemson over LSU.

LSU offered Etienne a scholarship late in the recruiting process after running back Cam Akers committed to Florida State in December.

The announcement came the same day linebacker Jacob Phillips flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to LSU.

