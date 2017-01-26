Wreck involving 18-wheeler at Nicholson, Bluebonnet closes road in both directions; minor injuries

According to Louisiana State Police, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a utility truck on Nicholson Dr. near Bluebonnet Blvd. caused Nicholson Rd. to be shut down in both directions for nearly three hours Thursday night.

The wreck occurred around 4:15 p.m. LSP officials say there were minor injuries as a result of this wreck. DOTD urged drivers to take an alternate route while the wreck was being cleared. Nicholson Dr. was reopened around 7 p.m.

All lanes are now open LA 30 (Nicholson Drive) at LA 1248 (Bluebonnet Boulevard). Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 27, 2017

