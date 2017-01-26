Hemline for Hearts event to feature dresses built out of paper h - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hemline for Hearts event to feature dresses built out of paper hearts by LSU students

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: American Heart Association Source: American Heart Association
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU fashion merchandising students, who are members of the student group called Fashion Association at LSU, have designed dresses to be built entirely out of paper hearts.

The competition is part of the Hemline for Hearts event, put on by the American Heart Association, Macy's, and the Fashion Association as LSU. The event will be held Saturday, January 28 at the Mall of Louisiana. The dress build will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with judging to follow.

Students participating in the competition submitted sketches of their designs to the American Heart Association and the top designs were selected. Students will create memorable red dresses using only a mannequin and red paper hearts. Dresses will remain on display at the mall for one week following judging.

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet many women don't know it's such a threat. Heart disease affects women, and men, of all ages and races. Heart disease kills more women each year than all other forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association says heart disease is often silent, hidden, and misunderstood. 

The red dress has become a symbol of women's fight against this deadly disease.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

