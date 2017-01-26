Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish for allegedly attacking 3 police officers with a knife

Dathon Ezenwekwe (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office) Dathon Ezenwekwe (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)
Source: Carmen Farrish/WAFB Source: Carmen Farrish/WAFB
NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana State Police has arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly attacked three police officers with a knife. 

According to officials, the incident unfolded on North Carolina St. in New Roads on during the early morning hours of Saturday, January 21. It started when officers with the New Roads Police Department responded to a disturbance where a man was making threats. 

Investigators say officers arrived to find Dathon Ezenwekwe standing at the dead end of the street with a weaponAt some point, according to State Police, an altercation ensued.

Three officers were involved in the altercation. Ezenwekwe was shot by officers. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Ezenwekwe was released from the hospital Thursday, January 26. He is being transported to the Pointe Coupee Parish Prison where he will be booked on charges of attempted murder of a police officer (1 count), battery of a police officer (3 counts), and resisting arrest with force or violence (1 count). They say additional charges are possible. 

