Sheriff furious at $30 bond for accused drug dealer

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is outraged that an accused drug dealer was recently released from jail after posting just $30.00 for a signature bond.

"Our detectives did their job, only to learn that this drug dealer was released one day later on a signature bond," he said. "WRONG!”

Hugh Samuel Smith, 56, of Mt. Hermon, Louisiana, was charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, investigators said.

According to the report, Smith was a passenger inside a truck parked outside a church Wednesday.

When permission was granted to search the truck, investigators say they found several items in area where Smith was sitting including five small plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, one small glass tube containing methamphetamine residue, another plastic bag containing about one gram of methamphetamine, six Lortab pills and one Adderall pill.

Detectives say Smith admitted the items belonged to him.

“Our Drug Task Force detectives had been investigating Smith on a complaint from a parent that Smith was selling drugs to her child,” Sheriff Seal said. “Their investigation and the encounter yesterday (Wednesday) led to his arrest."

The bond was set by 22nd Judicial District Court Commissioner Dan Foil, the sheriff's department said. Foil once worked for the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office as a Chief Criminal Deputy. He did not immediately return our phone call seeking comment late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.