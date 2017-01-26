Sheriff furious at $30 bond for accused drug dealer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff furious at $30 bond for accused drug dealer

By Robb Hays, News Director
Connect
Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office
Hugh Samuel Smith (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office) Hugh Samuel Smith (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is outraged that an accused drug dealer was recently released from jail after posting just $30.00 for a signature bond.

"Our detectives did their job, only to learn that this drug dealer was released one day later on a signature bond," he said. "WRONG!” 

Hugh Samuel Smith, 56, of Mt. Hermon, Louisiana, was charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, investigators said. 

According to the report, Smith was a passenger inside a truck parked outside a church Wednesday.

When permission was granted to search the truck, investigators say they found several items in area where Smith was sitting including five small plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, one small glass tube containing methamphetamine residue, another plastic bag containing about one gram of methamphetamine, six Lortab pills and one Adderall pill. 

Detectives say Smith admitted the items belonged to him.

“Our Drug Task Force detectives had been investigating Smith on a complaint from a parent that Smith was selling drugs to her child,” Sheriff Seal said. “Their investigation and the encounter yesterday (Wednesday) led to his arrest."

The bond was set by 22nd Judicial District Court Commissioner Dan Foil, the sheriff's department said. Foil once worked for the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office as a Chief Criminal Deputy. He did not immediately return our phone call seeking comment late Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:07:50 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly