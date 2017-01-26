BREC Zoo to host ZooKrewe volunteer program training for teens - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREC Zoo to host ZooKrewe volunteer program training for teens

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting training events for its ZooKrewe program throughout the year.

ZooKrewe is a specialized program for teenagers ages 13 - 17 with a GPA of 3.0 or above. The program provides hands-on experience and understanding of what it's like to actually work at a zoo. Only a select group of applicants is selected.

This year, the zoo is hosting four training sessions. Participants will provide on-site learning for guests of the zoo, assist staff with animal care, and support the zoo's community events.

The training sessions will be held as follows:

  • Session 1: Training in March (applications accepted January - February)
  • Session 2: Training in June (applications accepted March - May)
  • Session 3: Training in August (applications accepted June - July)
  • Session 4: Training in November (applications accepted August - October)

For more information, or to apply, click here.

