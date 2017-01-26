Man, woman arrested in Washington Parish on numerous drug charges

A man and a woman living in a camper trailer Jim Edwards Rd. and Peterson Rd. in Mt. Hermon were arrested Tuesday by the Washington Parish sheriff's Office Drug Task Force.

Task force detectives, acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, set up surveillance on the trailer, which had a Mississippi license plate. After some time, detectives observed the man and the woman exited the trailer and drove in a SUV down Jim Edwards Rd. towards Hwy. 1056. Detectives say they observed the driver commit multiple traffic offenses and pulled the vehicle over.

After advising the driver, later identified as Rachel Rebecca Boucher, 37, why she was pulled over, one of the detectives asked the man, later identified as Micheal Perry, 42, for identification. He was unable to provide any. Perry was told to exit the vehicle, at which time a detective began to search him, uncovering a knife and a cigarette pack containing several marijuana roach cigarettes and a small amount methamphetamine.

Detectives then search the vehicle and found a small flashlight containing morphine pills and bags of methamphetamine. Perry was arrested at that time.

Boucher was also placed under arrest and detectives discovered another flashlight, containing additional bags of methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on it in the driver side door pocket.

Based on what was found in the vehicle, detectives obtained a search warrant for the camper trailer. Inside, they discovered a plastic container holding methamphetamine, digital scales, needles, and baggies matching those found in the vehicle.

Boucher and Perry were booked into the Washington Parish Jail. During the process, detectives say Perry became verbally and physically belligerent and had to be physically restrained. Both remain in the jail, Perry with no bond set and Boucher with bond set at $100,750.

Perry is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest by providing false booking information, and resisting an officer.

Boucher is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving left of center. She is also charged with being a fugitive from Pike County, Mississippi.

"I am sick and tired of drug dealers operating in Washington Parish and I am so pleased our fine detectives were able to put these two in jail. Mt. Hermon is a peaceful community and residents there do not deserve to have drug dealers living in their midst. I promised the people of Washington Parish that we will go after drug dealers and that is exactly what we are doing now and will be doing in days to come. Be assured, more arrests are coming," said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

