Top inside linebacker flips commitment from Oklahoma to LSU

With National Signing Day less than a week away, LSU received great news Thursday afternoon when Jacob Phillips decommitted from Oklahoma and committed verbally to the Tigers.

Happy and blessed to announce I will be spending the next 4 years at LSU ?????? #GeauxTigers #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/pklOTUzvsg — Jacob Phillips (@jacobphillips_1) January 26, 2017

The linebacker from Nashville, TN is the No. 1 ranked inside linebacker in the 2017 recruiting class.

Phillips is a five-star recruit according to Rivals (29 overall) and 247 Sports gives the linebacker a four-star ranking (62 overall).

LSU hopes to finish with a top five signing class on Wednesday. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 by 247 Sports and No. 7 by Rivals.

