Top inside linebacker flips commitment from Oklahoma to LSU

Top inside linebacker flips commitment from Oklahoma to LSU

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB) LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

With National Signing Day less than a week away, LSU received great news Thursday afternoon when Jacob Phillips decommitted from Oklahoma and committed verbally to the Tigers.

The linebacker from Nashville, TN is the No. 1 ranked inside linebacker in the 2017 recruiting class.

Phillips is a five-star recruit according to Rivals (29 overall) and 247 Sports gives the linebacker a four-star ranking (62 overall). 

LSU hopes to finish with a top five signing class on Wednesday. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 by 247 Sports and No. 7 by Rivals. 

