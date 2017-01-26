Jones offers fans apology after loss to Florida

LSU's losing streak continued Wednesday night after an embarrassing 106-71 loss to the Florida Gators.

It was the Tigers eighth defeat in their last nine outings.

Head coach Johnny Jones praised Florida's (15-5, 6-2) performance, but also offered an apology to Tiger fans after the blowout.

"I am extremely disappointed in our performance tonight across the board from coaching to the players. You name it," Jones said after the game. "We certainly owe our fans an apology who came out to watch us tonight or who had an opportunity to witness through TV or radio or however they had an opportunity.

"We did not represent those letters or those colors in a fashion that we should be proud to represent those colors night in and night out. I have been coaching for some 30 years, and we have to figure this team out to put ourselves in the position to be able to be competitive and compete at a different level. We were not competitive tonight against a top-25 team here at home.”

The Tigers are 9-10 overall and have a 1-7 record in the SEC. LSU's lone conference victory is against winless Missouri (0-7, 5-14).

LSU will try to bounce back Saturday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The game is part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.

The Tigers return to conference play on Wednesday, Feb. 1 against No. 23 South Carolina at 8 p.m. in the PMAC.

