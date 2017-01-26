Deputies: Man admits to breaking into homes in Pierre Part

It's a stop sign that's creating all kinds of jokes and memes on social media, but behind all the laughter is a serious message from Ryan Chavers, who created the Watson Walmart Stop Sign Facebook page.More >>
An officer with the Baker Police Department has been arrested for allegedly withholding details in an investigation about shots that were fired at the Walmart in Baker in April.More >>
Failing infrastructure at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail has prompted local leaders to band together to resolve a problem without taking extreme measures to evacuate the prison.More >>
The Jacksonville Jaguars have drafted former LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the 4th pick of the first round.More >>
The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge has issued a statement on the impending federal findings in the probe of the police shooting of Alton Sterling.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
