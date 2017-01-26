Deputies: Man admits to breaking into homes in Pierre Part - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Man admits to breaking into homes in Pierre Part

Posted by WAFB Staff
Calvin Weatherford Jr. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
PIERRE PART, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities said a man, who admitted during questioning to home break-ins, was arrested Tuesday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Calvin Weatherford Jr., 32 of Pierre Part, is facing charges in connection with two home burglaries in the town in late October and early November.

Detectives said they were called to a break-in on Mabile Street on Oct. 27, 2016 in which guns and money were taken. They added deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Bayou Drive five days later.

According to reports, the owners found a man inside when they returned home and after a brief struggle, the suspect broke free and ran away.

Investigators said detectives found similarities in the two break-ins and Weatherford was identified as a suspect in both burglaries. 

They added warrants were issued for Weatherford’s arrest and he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

He was booked on two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond has not been set. Officials said Weatherford could face a probation violation in connection with a previous conviction.

