CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of kidnapping live-in girlfriend, leaving 2 young children alone

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of forcing his live-in girlfriend into a vehicle and driving off, leaving their two young children alone at home.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Brumfield, 27, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Brumfield and his girlfriend got into an argument on Oct. 14, 2016. They said when the victim walked outside to get something from her vehicle, Brumfield allegedly forced her inside the vehicle and drove off.

Authorities reported Brumfield punched the victim in the face several times as she tried to get away, which she eventually did, but got thrown from the vehicle in the process.

They added Brumfield kept driving, forcing her to hitch hike back home, where their 2-year-old and 2-month-old had been left by themselves.

Brumfield is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, child desertion and domestic abuse battery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

