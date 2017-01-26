CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of kidnapping live-in girlfriend, le - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of kidnapping live-in girlfriend, leaving 2 young children alone

Posted by WAFB Staff
Michael Brumfield (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers) Michael Brumfield (Source: Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of forcing his live-in girlfriend into a vehicle and driving off, leaving their two young children alone at home.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Michael Brumfield, 27, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Brumfield and his girlfriend got into an argument on Oct. 14, 2016. They said when the victim walked outside to get something from her vehicle, Brumfield allegedly forced her inside the vehicle and drove off.

Authorities reported Brumfield punched the victim in the face several times as she tried to get away, which she eventually did, but got thrown from the vehicle in the process.

They added Brumfield kept driving, forcing her to hitch hike back home, where their 2-year-old and 2-month-old had been left by themselves.
Brumfield is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping, child desertion and domestic abuse battery.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

