LSU sets date to retire Todd Walker's No. 12

LSU will retire the jersey of former second baseman Todd Walker on Friday, April 14.

Walker was a two-time finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, was named first-team All-SEC three times, and was voted the SEC Player of the Year in 1993.

The All-American ended his Tiger career with a .396 cumulative batting average.

He left LSU as the SEC all-time leader in hits (310), runs (234), RBI (246) and total bases (557).

“Todd Walker epitomizes the values that we promote at LSU,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said in a release. “He is in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, and his exploits as one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game are well-documented. What is even more impressive is his commitment to education, as he completed his LSU degree requirements while he was an active Major League player. He generously donates his time and energy to charitable causes, and he is a tremendous ambassador for our university. We look forward to having his jersey number take its place among those of LSU legends.”

Walker's career in the majors (1996-2007) included stops with the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

The No. 12 worn by Walker will join the No. 36 worn by first baseman Eddy Furniss, the No. 15 worn by coach Skip Bertman and the No. 19 worn by pitcher Ben McDonald as retired jerseys in the LSU baseball program.

