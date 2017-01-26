Autopsy being performed on body found under bridge in Walker - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Autopsy being performed on body found under bridge in Walker

Source: Walker Police Department Source: Walker Police Department
WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

An autopsy is being conducted Thursday morning on a woman’s body that was found under a bridge in Livingston Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy on the body, which was recovered on Wednesday, January 25.

“We are contracted by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to do their autopsies,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark We have the facility and capabilities to conduct autopsies.”

The autopsy findings should be completed by early afternoon. 

RELATED: Woman's body found under bridge on I-12 in Walker

Crime scene investigators estimate that the body had been under the West Colyell Bridge for at least a week.

Because of the condition of the body, investigators were not able to clearly determine whether or not this was a homicide, accidental or natural death. Additionally, they have not been able to identify the woman.

"We recognize the likelihood that friends and family are looking for the victim, so determining her identity and notifying her family is a priority," said Captain John Sharp, a spokesperson for the Walker Police Department.  

If you know anything about this case that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

