LSU falls 106-71 to Florida

Recently, LSU head coach Johnny Jones has talked about adjusting his starting lineup to hopefully bring more energy to the floor early on, but no matter who has been on the court for the Tigers, it's clear the team is reeling.

LSU faced a Florida team Wednesday night in the PMAC that was sitting at 5-2 in conference play and hungry for a win after dropping games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The Gators made a school record 19 three-pointers in a 106-71 win over the Tigers. With the loss, LSU falls to 1-7 in conference play.

LSU was led by Duop Reath with 15 points, while Skylar Mays had 13 points and seven assists. Wayde Sims had 12 points off the bench. Antonio Blakeney was held to just four points, ending an eight game streak of double figure scoring games. Jalyn Patterson had five assists to go with his seven points.

Six Florida players were in double figures with Devin Robinson hitting five threes in scoring 24 points. Eric Hester was a perfect 5-5 from the arc in posting 16 points with Justin Leon adding 15, Kevarrius Hays 12 and John Egbunu and KeVaughn Allen 11 each. Chris Chiozza had 10 assists to go with his nine points.

Florida shot 36-of-64 overall from the field or 56.3 percent, making 19-of-33 from the arc (57.6 percent). The Gators were 11-of-15 from the arc (73.3 percent). Florida posted 58 first half points in taking a 58-33 advantage at halftime.

LSU shot 43.8 percent for the game (28-of-64) but just 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from the arc.

The Tigers were out rebounded, 39-31.

