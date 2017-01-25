Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program to present The Lion King Jr.

Livingston Parish middle school students from Albany, Doyle, French Settlement, Holden, Maurepas, and Springfield will present The Lion King Jr. live, beginning Thursday, January 26.

the 60-minute performances will be held at Suma Hall Community Conference Center, located at 28975 S Satsuma Rd. in Livingston. Performances are open to the public, with ticket prices set at $5 each for children/students and $10 for adults. Show times are as follows:

Thursday, January 26: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, January 27: 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 28: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Theatre, visual arts, and music students have combined their talents to bring this performance to Livingston Parish audiences. As a theatre teacher, I strive to help my students learn all aspects of theatre. This includes technical and crew work, as well as acting. The actors in this performance are in first grade to high school freshmen, with technical staff positions provided by high school students. The Lion King Jr. has been a wonderful experience for all of us," said Melani Glascock, director of the Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program.

The Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program contains around 60 students. Directors for the show are Doyle High School senior, Chase Crane, and Springfield High School senior, Shelby Chandler.

For the past 17 years, the teachers and students in the Talented Arts Program have put on shows such as Annie Jr., Fiddler on the Roof Jr., Grease, Charlotte's Web, and many other performances, recitals, and art shows.

CLICK HERE to read more entertainment news stories

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.