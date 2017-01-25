Delegation from Cuba visits Louisiana to continue trade talks

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says she has not received any notice about a timeline for an announcement of the federal decision in the Alton Sterling police shooting investigation. She encouraged the community to remain "vigilant."More >>
It's usually police that crack down on those who participate in human trafficking, but thanks to a new app called TraffickCam, residents can now be on the front lines in the fight against the problem right from the palm of their hands.More >>
An officer with the Baker Police Department has been arrested for allegedly withholding details in an investigation about shots that were fired at the Walmart in Baker in April.More >>
It's a stop sign that's creating all kinds of jokes and memes on social media, but behind all the laughter is a serious message from Ryan Chavers, who created the Watson Walmart Stop Sign Facebook page.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 28More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
