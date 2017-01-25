La. Secretary of State defends voting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. Secretary of State defends voting

Louisiana's Republican Secretary of State is defending Louisiana's elections system.

In a statement from Tom Schedler, he says:

Louisiana did not have any widespread irregularities or allegations of fraud.

He also said the state has many layers of legal protection to prevent fraud, including the photo ID law, but he added if an investigation finds evidence of voter fraud, it should be shared with states so "it can be cleaned-up and put to rest."

