Stolen memorial rocking chairs returned to owners

A pair of memorial rocking chairs that were stolen from the front porch of a house in Gonzales has been returned.

The rocking chairs were engraved in memory of Sharon Ridenour’s brother and father-in-law. Both died last year. The Ridenours got a telephone call from the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday, saying a man had spotted the rockers hidden behind a house near LSU. The tipster said he recognized them from the story, which aired on 9News on Monday, and then reported what he saw to police.

Family members picked up the chairs from BRPD and were grateful to find them in pristine condition. “An amazing man who did the right thing, a Good Samaritan, and we thank him from the bottom of our hearts. We know they are only rocking chairs, but to us they were a lot more,” Sharon Ridenour said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is handling the theft investigation. If you recognize the man in the home surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.





