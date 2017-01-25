Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - Elijah Walker

The Amite Warriors reached the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the 3A state championship game this season, and the man calling the shots behind center was senior quarterback, Elijah Walker.

Walker could beat opponents in different ways, passing over 3,300 yards, while also rushing for over 1,000 yards. Amite football has run through Walker's veins for years, as he shares a very special connection to the program.

He's a relentless worker, who idolizes Cam Newton and looks to continue his career at the collegiate level.

