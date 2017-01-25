Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - DeVonta Smith

Each year, the State of Louisiana produces incredible football talent. In fact, no other state signs more Division I football players per capita than the Pelican State.

DeVonta Smith is the latest player that will be taking his talents to the collegiate level. The Amite senior wide receiver is considered the number one overall player in Louisiana and has narrowed his college choices to Alabama, LSU, and Miami.

Smith played wide receiver and defensive back for the Warriors and gave opposing secondaries problems for the past three seasons. With a combination of speed and quickness, Smith is a terror with big play capability each time he touches the ball.

