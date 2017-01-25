Warrick Dunn Award Winner - Levi Lewis

Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis is an electric, dual-threat quarterback who's been thrilling Hornets fans for years.

As a senior, Lewis passed for 2,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,577 yards and 23 more scores. Behind the electric lefty, Scotlandville made it's first state championship appearance in nearly 50 years and its first ever as an LHSAA school.

Football is just one part of this amazing young man's life. Lewis is also an outstanding student with big plans to achieve in the college classroom as well.

On January 25, Lewis became the winner of the 2017 Warren Dunn Award.

