Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - Briggs Bourgeois

For the first five years of WAFB's Warrick Dunn Award, St. Amant's Briggs Bourgeois wasn't even playing football, but since putting on the pads in the 8th grade, Bourgeois has done nearly everything for the Gators, and now the three-sport star is St. Amant's first-ever finalist for the Sportsline Player of the Year.

The two-time All-State performer in football was selected for his production as a wide receiver, where he caught 69 passes for 838 yards and 13 touchdowns, and for his placekicking, where he made 13 of 15 field goal attempts and kicked off into the end zone for touchbacks nearly every time.

The Gators' senior scored nearly 400 points the last two seasons in football, when he wasn't earning All-State honors in soccer three times plus All-District in baseball.

