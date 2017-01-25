Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - Jontre Kirklin

Don’t let Jontre Kirklin’s big smile fool you. He’s trouble for opponents on the football field.

The senior Lutcher quarterback was the maestro behind a Bulldogs offense and team in 2016 that repeated as 3A state champions and added an eight state championship to the school’s trophy collection. For his career, Kirklin accounted for 147 touchdowns, passed for more than 7,500 yards, and rushed for nearly 3,000 yards.

He has played quarterback for most of his life, but on the next level, he’ll play defensive back for the LSU Tigers, who he intends on signing with on National Signing Day.

He’s also a state champion in the high jump and long jump, along with being the number one bowler on Lutcher’s new bowling team.

