Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - Tony Huey

Like all of this year's Warrick Dunn Award finalists, Dunham running back, Tony Huey, is a very special young man.

Huey is an extremely powerful running back, capable of barreling over defenders, while also having the speed to run around and away from them. The 5 '8", 190 pounder rushed for over 1,500 yards for the Tigers in 2016 and also scored a whopping 32 touchdowns. Huey likewise displayed versatility as a receiver, hauling in 28 passes for over 400 yards and 5 more scores.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Huey is where he draws his motivation.

